Ex-Fox News chief Ailes' sex scandal makes way to U.S. television
NEW YORK The story of the rise and fall of former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes is coming to U.S. television in what producers on Tuesday called a "provocative" limited series.
NEW YORK - Madame Tussauds has replica figures of royals, Hollywood stars, top musicians, global politicians and record-breaking sportsmen at its various wax museums.
And in a world of growing social media, it is now adding YouTube personalities to that list.
On Monday, Madame Tussauds in New York unveiled a wax replica of popular vlogger Jenna Marbles, who has more than 15 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.
"Who thinks that this is going to happen to them in their life? Never. Certainly not by doing that in my room," Marbles, nee Mourey, said at the unveiling of the selfie-taking figure.
The wax figure is not only the first YouTube personality at the New York museum but it is also the first taking selfies.
"Instead of (visitors) taking a photo with the figure, this figure will take a photo with you," Eric Fluet, head of marketing at Madame Tussauds New York, said.
"So the photo that you'll be able to download looks just like Jenna Marbles is taking a photo with you instead of the other way around."
LOS ANGELES Actor Harrison Ford, the daring space pilot of "Star Wars" fame, will get to keep flying airplanes in real life after federal officials closed a probe of his latest aviation mishap near Los Angeles without fines or other discipline, his lawyer said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES Filmmaker Roman Polanski on Monday lost another bid to end his 1970s rape case without serving more jail time when a Los Angeles judge ruled the French-Polish director could not seek relief from the courts while still a fugitive.