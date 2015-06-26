NEW YORK Jimmy Fallon, host of NBC's "Tonight Show," had minor surgery after injuring his hand in his New York apartment, his representative said, forcing the cancellation of Friday's taping of the show.

The 40-year-old comedian is expected to make a full recovery.

"Hey guys, unfortunately tonight's taping has been canceled," NBC said on Twitter. "He's totally fine, but we'll be airing a repeat."

The network said fans with tickets for the taping would be contacted about rescheduling.

Fallon replaced Jay Leno as host of the Comcast Corp-owned network's flagship late-night talk show last year.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney)