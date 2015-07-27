SAO PAULO Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson family of musical performers, suffered a stroke in Brazil on Sunday and is being treated in a Sao Paulo hospital.

Jackson, who was in Brazil to celebrate his 87th birthday, was diagnosed with a stroke associated with cardiac arrhythmia, the Albert Einstein hospital said in an e-mailed statement early Monday morning.

Joe was estranged from Michael - who became one of the world's most successful and best-known performers - before his 2009 death. He also strayed apart from his wife, Katherine, and many of his other eight children.

A press representative for the hospital said Jackson continued to undergo treatment on Monday.

A representative for Jackson could not immediately be reached.

(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Andrew Hay)