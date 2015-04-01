Musician Joni Mitchell performs at the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz International Trumpet Competition and Herbie Hancock Tribute in Hollywood, in this file photo taken October 28, 2007. REUTERS/Max Morse/Files

Musician Joni Mitchell performs during the filming of a television tribute to her in New York, in this file photo taken April 6, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Groundbreaking musician Joni Mitchell, one of the stars of the Woodstock era, was "in good spirits" at a hospital in California on Tuesday after being found unconscious at her home, her official website said.

A statement on her website said the 71-year-old singer-songwriter had regained consciousness while being transported by ambulance to a Los Angeles-area hospital.

Mitchell was undergoing medical testing in the hospital's intensive care unit but was "awake and in good spirits," the statement said.

Further details on her condition and the nature of the medical emergency were not immediately provided. Representatives for the musician did not respond to requests for comment.

Celebrity news website TMZ.com said that Mitchell was taken to hospital after authorities received a 911 call from her Los Angeles home about an unconscious woman.

The Canadian-born Mitchell was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and is best known for her highly influential albums in the late '60s and '70s, including "Clouds," "Ladies of the Canyon" and "Blue."

Mitchell was a pioneering female rock artist, breaking into an industry previously dominated by men, and selling millions of albums.

