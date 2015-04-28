Musician Joni Mitchell performs during the filming of a television tribute to her in New York, in this file photo taken April 6, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

LOS ANGELES Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell remains hospitalized but alert and "has her full senses," her official website said Tuesday, contrary to media reports that she had slipped into a coma.

Mitchell, 71, who was taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital last month after being found unconscious in her home, is not in a coma and is expected to make a full recovery, her website said.

