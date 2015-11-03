Barry Manilow feared disappointing fans by coming out as gay
NEW YORK Barry Manilow has spoken publicly for the first time about being gay, saying he feared he would disappoint his mostly female fan base had he come out decades ago.
LOS ANGELES Canadian pop star Justin Bieber was taken off formal probation by a U.S. judge on Monday after he was found guilty of vandalism last year for throwing eggs at a neighbor's house.
Bieber, 21, did not attend the hearing in which Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Andrea Thompson changed the status of his probation to informal after receiving good reports on his two-year probation sentence, according to court documents.
The "Boyfriend" singer pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vandalism in July 2014 after pelting eggs at a neighbor's home in an upscale Calabasas, California, neighborhood.
As part of his sentence, Bieber performed 40 hours of community service at a family homeless shelter, doing maintenance and janitorial work. He had also attended 12 anger management counseling sessions and was required to pay his former neighbor $80,900 in restitution.
Bieber has since moved from the gated community where his yolk-splattering misdeed occurred.
While Bieber remains on probation until next July he will no longer be supervised directly by a probation officer.
MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of premium U.S. channel Epix it does not already own from two of its partners, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1 billion.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended TV anchor Bill O'Reilly after a report that the conservative commentator and his employer, 21st Century Fox, paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.