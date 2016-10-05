U.S. rapper Kid Cudi performs on stage during his concert at the Rock-en-Seine Festival in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Rapper Kid Cudi has checked himself into rehab for depression, saying he has suffered for years from anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

In a posting on Tuesday on his Facebook page the 32-year-old Ohio born musician and actor said he had been "living a lie."

"Yesterday I checked myself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges. I am not at peace. I haven't been since you've known me. If I didn't come here, I would've done something to myself. I simply am a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions everyday of my life. There's a ragin' violent storm inside of my heart at all times," he wrote.

"My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it," he added.

Cudi has spoken in interviews in the past three years about his struggles with depression and also with alcohol and drug addiction.

His sixth album, "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'" was scheduled for release in September but has not yet appeared.

As an actor Cudi has appeared in the movie "Entourage" and the TV series "How to Make It in America."

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Alan Crosby)