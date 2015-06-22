Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives with Kanye West to attend the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York in this June 1, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

NEW YORK Reality television star Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West, who already have a young daughter, are expecting a baby boy.

Kardashian announced the news to her nearly 37 million followers on the photo sharing website Instagram with a picture of West reading to their two-year-old daughter North West on Father's Day.

"Precious moments like this when we were traveling on tour with you are what I live for," Kardashian said. "You're such a good daddy to North & you will be the best daddy to our new son."

Kardashian, 34, revealed in June that she was expecting a second child later this year but until now had not said whether it would be a boy or girl. She had been open about the couple's efforts to have another child.

West and Kardashian started dating in 2012. Their daughter, who was born in 2013, was baptized in Jerusalem in April.

The couple married last year in a lavish ceremony in a 16th-century Belvedere Fort overlooking Florence, Italy.

Kardashian is the step-daughter of Olympic gold medal winner Bruce Jenner, who is transitioning to live as a woman and revealed her new name as Caitlyn Jenner in a recent interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Paul Simao)