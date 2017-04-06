Sony unveils new 'Spider-man' game at E3 expo
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES Jailed rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight was ordered on Thursday to stand trial in Jan. 8, 2018 on murder charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run at a Los Angeles area burger stand more than two years ago.
A judge set the trial date for Knight, the co-founder of influential hip hop label Death Row Records, during a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Knight, 51, was ordered to return to court on May 18 for pre-trial proceedings, said Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
The rap producer is accused of running down two men with his Ford F-150 pick-up truck outside Tam's Burgers in the Los Angeles suburb of Compton on Jan. 29, 2015, an incident captured on videotape by the restaurant's surveillance cameras.
Terry Carter, 55, was struck and killed by the truck. Cle "Bone" Sloan survived his injuries.
Knight is charged with murder, attempted murder and two counts of felony hit-and-run in the incident and could face 25 years to life in prison.
NEW YORK New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding. The nonprofit theater said it recognized that its contemporary staging of the play, which portrays Caesar as a magnetic, blond businessman with a gold bathtub, had provoked heated debate. Actors and other artis
LOS ANGELES Rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs was named the world's highest-paid entertainer on Monday, ousting pop singer Taylor Swift who fell to 49th place on the Forbes annual list.