A note police found in Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain's wallet following his 1994 suicide deriding rocker-wife Courtney Love in a mock marriage vow is shown in this handout photo released to Reuters April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Seattle Police Department/Handout

LOS ANGELES (Please be advised that paragraph 3 contains strong language.)

A note police found in Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain's wallet after his 1994 suicide derided rocker-wife Courtney Love and offered a possible view into the singer's turbulent personal life.

The handwritten note, which was released on Wednesday by the Seattle Police Department, was part of evidence collected in the investigation into Cobain's death, which was ruled a suicide.

"Do you Kurt Cobain take Courtney Michelle Love to be your lawful shredded wife even when shes (sic) a bitch with zits and siphoning all yr (sic) money for doping and whoring," reads a portion of the undated note written on stationery from the Phoenix hotel in San Francisco. Police did not indicate whether the handwriting was Cobain's.

Love's publicist could not immediately be reached for comment. CBS News first reported the existence of the note, which it obtained through a public information request for evidence collected about Cobain's suicide.

Cobain and Love, the singer of the on-again, off-again rock group Hole, had a child together and their tempestuous relationship was marked by drug use.

Cobain, who rose to fame in 1991 as the frontman of the rock band Nirvana and popularized the grunge rock movement, was 27 years old when he shot himself on April 5, 1994, at his Seattle home. His body was discovered three days later.

The case was reviewed earlier this year when rolls of undeveloped film were discovered as Seattle police were preparing for media attention in the run-up to the 20th anniversary of Cobain's death.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Matthew Lewis)