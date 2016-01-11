Los Angeles Lakers' Lamar Odom and his wife television personality Khloe Kardashian sit courtside as they attend the 2011 BBVA All-Star Celebrity basketball game as a part of the NBA All-Star basketball weekend in Los Angeles, February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

A Nevada prosecutor said on Monday she would not bring criminal drug charges against ex-NBA star Lamar Odom, who fell into a coma after using cocaine at a brothel last year.

Nye County District Attorney Angela Bello said while evidence showed Odom had metabolized cocaine in his system after he was found unconscious in October, he did not have any in his possession and could have used the drug elsewhere.

"It is unlikely it could established beyond a reasonable doubt he actually ingested, or was impaired by, the drug during the time he was within the jurisdiction of Nye County," Bello said in a statement.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player, 36, was moved from a Los Angeles hospital to a private facility last week, according to entertainment news outlet E!. Authorities said he had used cocaine and an herbal sexual-enhancement supplement.

Representatives for Odom could not be immediately reached on Monday.

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian called off her divorce from Odom a week after his collapse. The couple's four-year marriage and split was featured in the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reality show and spinoff series "Khloe and Lamar."

Kardashian said the divorce papers were withdrawn for medical reasons, not a romantic reconciliation. She has said she is cautiously optimistic about his recovery.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Dan Grebler)