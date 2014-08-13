Film actress Lauren Bacall died on Tuesday at the age of 89, the estate of the Bogart family said.

Following are main facts about her life:

* She was born Betty Joan Perske but took on a version of her mother's last name, Bacal, after her parents divorced. Director Howard Hawks gave her the stage name Lauren but friends always called her Betty.

* She first came to the attention of Hawks' wife, who spotted a picture of Bacall modeling in Harper's Bazaar magazine and pointed it out to her husband.

* Bacall's first movie was "To Have and Have Not" in 1944 and a year later she married her co-star, Humphrey Bogart, when she was 20 and he was 45. They also appeared together in "The Big Sleep," "Dark Passage" and "Key Largo." After Bogart's death from cancer in 1957, Bacall was married to Jason Robards for eight years.

* In "How to Marry a Millionaire," Bacall's character referred to Bogart by saying: "I've always liked older men ... Look at that old fellow what's-his-name in 'The African Queen.' Absolutely crazy about him."

* Bacall was nominated for an Oscar in 1997 for "The Mirror Has Two Faces." She won Tonys for best leading actress in a musical in 1970 for "Applause" and 1981 for "Woman of the Year." In 2009, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded her an honorary Oscar "in recognition of her central place in the Golden Age of motion pictures."

