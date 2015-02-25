Actress Lindsay Lohan introduces singer Miley Cyrus during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES Actress Lindsay Lohan on Wednesday was ordered to perform 125 additional hours of community service as part of her probation, her lawyer said, following a dispute over whether she performed the work.

Lohan, who was not present in Los Angeles Superior Court for the hearing, will have until May 28 to complete the additional community service hours of her sentence stemming from a 2012 auto accident near Los Angeles, said her lawyer, Shawn Holley.

The 28-year-old former child star is set to complete her probation, which she has been on since 2007, if she complies with the court's order.

Lohan was originally ordered to complete 240 hours of community service in addition to rehabilitation and psychotherapy as part of a 2013 plea deal.

But Santa Monica city prosecutor Terry White had said Lohan reported credit for insufficient work, like a "meet and greet" with fans in London.

The "Mean Girls" star crashed her Porsche sports car into a dump truck in the seaside town of Santa Monica while driving to the set of the Lifetime TV movie "Liz & Dick" and later lied to police.

Lohan has been arrested in the past for drunk driving and theft before the 2012 crash.

