By Timothy Ghianni
| NASHVILLE
NASHVILLE One-time country superstar Lynn Anderson, best known for her 1970 country-pop crossover hit "Rose Garden," was arrested early on Friday on a drunk-driving charge after she was involved in an accident in Nashville, the police said.
According to the police report, 66-year-old Anderson "admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and prescription medication" prior to the accident, which took place at about 9 p.m. Thursday.
Anderson had a string of top-10 hits in the 1970s and 1980s, and won a Grammy and multiple country music awards.
The singer was released on $5,000 bond after being booked into the Metro Jail early on Friday morning.
(Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Sandra Maler)