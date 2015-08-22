Actor Brian Austin Green and his wife, actress Megan Fox, arrive at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES "Transformers" star Megan Fox on Friday filed for divorce from actor Brian Austin Green after five years of marriage, a Los Angeles court spokeswoman said.

The filing in Los Angeles Superior Court cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. The filing came after media reports this week that the couple had separated.

Fox, 29, is best known for starring in the blockbuster "Transformers" movie in 2007, and in a 2009 sequel. In 2008 she was named the world's sexiest woman in a poll by the magazine FHM.

She has said she met Austin Green, who appeared in the 1990s television show "Beverly Hills, 90210," when she was 18 and he was 30. They went on to date for years and married in 2010.

The couple have two children together.

