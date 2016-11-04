Madonna says Malawi visit for charity but not adoption
LILONGWE U.S. pop star Madonna denied on Wednesday that she was in Malawi to adopt two more children, saying her visit was strictly for her charity work in the African nation.
NEW YORK Canadian singer Michael Buble said on Friday that his 3-year-old son has cancer, and that he is putting his career on hold.
"We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the U.S.," Buble and his Argentinian actress wife Luisana Lopilato wrote on his Facebook page.
"Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well," the couple said.
Buble did not say what kind of cancer his son is suffering from, but said he hoped the family "will win this battle."
Noah is the first child of the couple who married in 2011. Their second son was born in January.
Buble, 41, has carved an international career and won four Grammy awards with easy listening pop songs like his 2009 hit "Haven't Met You Yet?"
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
NEW YORK George Orwell's "1984" novel about a dystopian future under an authoritarian regime is back as a bestseller and being reprinted decades after it was written as readers grapple with Donald Trump administration's defense of "alternative facts."
Discovery Communications Inc's UK unit said on Wednesday negotiations with Sky Plc for a new carriage deal reached an impasse over a price dispute, threatening a blackout of Discovery channels from Sky's platform.