New York restaurant brings rapper Tupac's cafe vision to life
NEW YORK A restaurant in New York has temporarily brought to life an eatery envisioned by Tupac Shakur, coinciding with the late rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
LONDON - - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his place alongside other world leaders on Thursday in London - in waxwork form.
His figure, dressed in his signature Kurta in cream, is the latest addition at Madame Tussauds wax museum and stands alongside figures of British Prime Minister David Cameron, U.S. President Barack Obama, French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The wax work was commissioned after huge public demand and the attraction took the rare step of making four Modi models to appear at Madame Tussauds attractions in Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok.
ATHENS Documenta, one of Europe's most important modern art exhibitions, opens in Athens on Saturday, the first time in its history it is being held outside the German city of Kassel.