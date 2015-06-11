LONDON British actor Ron Moody, who played Fagin in the movie version of "Oliver!" and on stage, died on Thursday at the age of 91, his agent said.

Moody was nominated for best actor at the Academy Awards in 1968 for his performance in the hit film based on the Broadway musical adaptation of Charles Dickens's "Oliver Twist".

He had played the role as the head of a London criminal gang in the Broadway and West End productions.

He later appeared in the long-running British television series "EastEnders" but reportedly turned down the role of Doctor Who in the hit BBC series.

"He brought joy to his family and to the hearts of many and will be greatly missed. He was singing until the end," his widow Therese said in a statement.

Moody is also survived by six children.

