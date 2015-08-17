NEW YORK The live-in boyfriend of actor Morgan Freeman's granddaughter was charged on Monday with her murder, police said.

E'Dena Hines, 33, was found fatally stabbed early on Sunday in a street near her apartment in the city's Washington Heights neighborhood, according to the New York Police Department.

She had suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Lamar Davenport, 30, was taken into custody and transferred to a hospital for mental evaluation, police said.

Davenport had been seen by witnesses attacking Hines, yelling "Get out, devils. I cast you out, devils," according to reports in the Daily News and New York Post.

He was charged early on Monday with second-degree murder, police said.

He remained hospitalized under evaluation, police said.

Hines and Davenport lived together at 43 West 162nd Street, police said.

Hines studied acting at New York University and was an actor, writer and acting instructor, according to her website.

Freeman, 78, has appeared in more than 100 films, among them "Invictus," "The Shawshank Redemption" and "Driving Miss Daisy." He won an Oscar in 2005 for his supporting role in "Million Dollar Baby."

“I want to acknowledge the tremendous outpouring of love and support my family has received regarding the tragic and senseless passing of my granddaughter Edena Hines,” Freeman said in a posting on his Facebook page. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Hines was Freeman's step-granddaughter but he never referred to her as that, Freeman publicist Stan Rosenfield said. She was the granddaughter of his first wife Jeanette Adair Bradshaw, who was divorced from Freeman in 1979.

