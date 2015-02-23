Deborah Phelps, the mother of Michael Phelps of the U.S., covers his mouth as he talks to her and his sister Hilary (R), and his girlfriend Nicole Johnson (2nd L) looks on, after the medal ceremony for the men's 4 X 200m freestyle relay final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

WASHINGTON U.S. swimming star Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, on Sunday announced his engagement to Nicole Johnson, a former Miss California USA.

"She said yes!!!!" Phelps, 29, posted on his Facebook page, along with a picture of him and Johnson playing in the snow.

Phelps' former Olympic teammate Allison Schmitt snapped the photo of Johnson and Phelps. A second picture Schmitt posted to her own Instagram account showed a beaming Johnson, 29, with a ring.

Phelps, a Maryland native, won 22 Olympic medals, 18 of them golds. He is eyeing a spot on the 2016 Olympic team.

USA Swimming suspended him for six months following his September arrest in Maryland for drunken driving, and he pleaded guilty in December. Phelps also pleaded guilty in 2004 to driving under the influence of alcohol.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Tom Brown)