MADRID - Opera singer Placido Domingo came face to face with his wax double at the Madrid Wax Museum at the weekend, unveiling a statue made to honor his career and mark his 75th birthday.

The tenor was accompanied by his wife, singer Marta Domingo, and family members.

"I hope that the people who come here realize I am from Madrid and am very proud to carry Spain's name around the world," he said. "My special thanks because this an extraordinary tribute."