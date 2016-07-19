2015's Playboy Playmate of the Year Dani Mathers is coming under fire for posting a picture of another naked woman, taken inside a locker room of a Los Angeles gym.

Mathers recently posted a picture on her Snapchat account that showed a naked woman in the gym with the caption, "If I can't unsee this then you can't either" and an accompanying photo of herself with her hand over her mouth, as if laughing.

The gym, L.A. Fitness, canceled Mathers' membership and posted a statement on their Twitter account, reading, "Her behavior is appalling & puts members @ risk. We ended membership & she can't use any club. It's not just our rule, it's common decency."

Various media outlets are also reporting that the model lost her job as a radio host.

Mathers issued an apology via Snapchat, but has since deleted her social media accounts.