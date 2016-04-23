Kenneth Beavers, 49, displays a Prince tattoo at a vigil to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Julya Baer, 30, (R) cries at a vigil to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People dance at a street party hosted by director Spike Lee called 'PRINCE We Love You Shockadelica Joint' in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Mona Shelton, 42, of Bloomington, Minnesota, talks about her memories of Prince near the his estate Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Loretta Thomas, 45, (L) and Deshone, 50, listen to a Prince song at a vigil to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jennifer Matthews, 52, holds a poster of Prince at a vigil to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Lorraine Womble wipes her eye at a vigil to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A couple watches on as fans gather at Harlem's Apollo Theater to celebrate the life of Prince in the Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People gather at a vigil to celebrate the life and music of Prince in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man writes on a makeshift memorial as fans gather at Harlem's Apollo Theater to celebrate the life of Prince in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A makeshift memorial is seen as fans gather at Harlem's Apollo Theater to celebrate the life of deceased musician Prince in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Prince performs during his 'Diamonds and Pearls Tour' at the Earl's Court Arena in London, Britain, June 15, 1992. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Police found no signs of suicide or obvious trauma in the death of U.S. music superstar Prince, but it could take weeks before autopsy results reveal how the groundbreaking performer died, authorities said on Friday.

The intensely private musician, whose hits included "Purple Rain" and "When Doves Cry," was found dead in an elevator at his home in suburban Minneapolis on Thursday at the age of 57, shocking millions of fans around the world and prompting glowing tributes by fellow musicians.

Carver County Sheriff Jim Olson, whose office is investigating the circumstances of his death, said Prince was last seen alive by an acquaintance who dropped him off at his home at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

"There were no obvious signs of trauma on the body," Olson told a news conference. "We have no reason to believe at this point that this was a suicide. The rest is under investigation."

The influential star, born Prince Rogers Nelson, was found unresponsive in an elevator at the Paisley Park Studios complex where he lived in the suburb of Chanhassen, authorities said.

Olson declined to say whether any items were recovered from the home by police, citing the ongoing investigation. He did say that no one else was found at the property.

The local medical examiner's office conducted a post-mortem examination on Friday morning for four hours but its results could be some time coming. Prince's body was released to his family on Friday afternoon, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office added in a statement.

"As part of a complete exam, relevant information regarding Mr. Nelson's medical and social history will be gathered. Anything which could be relevant to the investigation will be taken into consideration," the statement said.

No information will be released until all results have been obtained, it added. "Gathering the results will take several days and the results of a full toxicology scan could likely take weeks," the medical examiner's office said.

Prince's music blended styles including rock, jazz, funk, disco and R&B, and it won him seven Grammy Awards as well as an Oscar. He had been on a U.S. tour as recently as last week.

But he was briefly hospitalized a week ago after his plane made an emergency landing in Moline, Illinois, suffering from what his representative told celebrity news website TMZ was flu.

Nevertheless, the star hosted a party at Paisley Park last Saturday night at which one attendee said Prince played two tunes on a piano and then introduced fans to his doctor.

'REMARKABLE LOSS'

Prince first found fame in the late 1970s before becoming one of the most inventive forces in American pop music.

On a trip to London, U.S. President Barack Obama said he listened to "Purple Rain" and "Delirious" on Friday morning at the U.S. ambassador's residence to get "warmed up" for his meetings.

"I loved Prince ... It's a remarkable loss," Obama told a news conference.

As well as singing and songwriting, Prince played multiple instruments including guitar, keyboards and drums. A Jehovah's Witness and a strict vegan, he sold more than 100 million records and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Record producer L.A. Reid told NBC's "Today" show on Friday that he was perplexed by the death of his friend.

"The Prince I know was super-healthy, vegan, wasn't an abuser of drugs, wasn't an abuser of alcohol," Reid said. "He was clean and he looked young and he looked really healthy and vibrant, so the whole thing is really mysterious to me."

During his life, Prince was known as fiercely determined to protect his intellectual property.

How others might profit from his legacy hinges on how astute he was about arranging for control of his music after death. Twice divorced with no surviving children, he apparently lacked any immediately identifiable heirs.

Ex-wife Manuela Testolini said that as well as being a husband and friend, Prince had been a "fierce philanthropist" who encouraged her to set up her own charity. She had contacted him only a few days ago, she added, to tell him she was building a school in his honor.

"I am heartbroken beyond words," Testolini said in a statement on Friday.

(Additional reporting by Jane Ross in Minneapolis, Alex Dobuzinskis, Dan Whitcomb and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles, and Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)