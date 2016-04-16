Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
LOS ANGELES Singer Prince was released from an Illinois hospital on Friday after he was hospitalized with the flu following an emergency plane landing, celebrity news outlet TMZ said.
A representative for the singer told TMZ that Prince had performed in Atlanta on Thursday despite not feeling well from the flu, and felt worse after boarding a plane following his concert.
Representatives for Prince and the Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
The plane made an emergency landing in Moline, Illinois, where the singer was treated and released at a local hospital. He then boarded the plane and returned home, TMZ said.
The Quad City International Airport, where TMZ reported that Prince's plane had made the emergency landing due to illness, could not confirm the incident to Reuters.
The 57-year-old singer canceled two shows last week in Atlanta due to the flu, according to TMZ.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy and Eric Johnson; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)
