Director Quentin Tarantino speaks before placing his hand and footprints in cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES A torrential downpour did not hamper director Quentin Tarantino as he left imprints of his hands and feet in cement at Hollywood's historic TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday.

Known for his gritty, edgy and often bloodied tales of revenge in films such as "Reservoir Dogs," "Kill Bill" and his most recent Western, "The Hateful Eight," Tarantino was bestowed the honor of leaving his mark alongside stars such as Robert De Niro, Sandra Bullock and Meryl Streep.

"I wanted to put my hands and footprints in the Grauman's Chinese courtyard way before I ever had a career, so this is something I wanted to do my whole life," the director said.

Tarantino, 52, has been a passionate film fan even before he turned to writing and directing movies, and even did a stint as an usher in a movie theater.

He has won two screen-writing Oscars, for "Pulp Fiction" and "Django Unchained," and on Tuesday was joined by actor Christoph Waltz, who won two Oscars for his roles in Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds" and "Django."

(Reporting by Reuters TV, Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)