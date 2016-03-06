'Star Wars' embraces girl power with new heroine stories, toys
"Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife, first lady Michelle Obama, offered condolences on the death of Nancy Reagan on Sunday, saying she "redefined the role" of first lady and became a strong advocate for Alzheimer's research.
"Nancy Reagan once wrote that nothing could prepare you for living in the White House," the Obamas wrote in a joint statement on Sunday after news of Reagan's death in California.
"She was right, of course. But we had a head start, because we were fortunate to benefit from her proud example, and her warm and generous advice.
"Our former first lady redefined the role in her time here. Later, in her long goodbye with President Reagan, she became a voice on behalf of millions of families going through the depleting, aching reality of Alzheimer’s, and took on a new role, as advocate, on behalf of treatments that hold the potential and the promise to improve and save lives.
"We offer our sincere condolences to their children, Patti, Ron, and Michael, and to their grandchildren. And we remain grateful for Nancy Reagan's life, thankful for her guidance, and prayerful that she and her beloved husband are together again."
(Reporting by Megan Cassella)
"Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
NEW YORK When Mexican actress Kate del Castillo helped orchestrate a secret meeting between actor Sean Penn and drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in what became an explosive Rolling Stone article, little did she know she'd be drawing from the experience for her new Netflix series.