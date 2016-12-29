FILE PHOTO: Actress Debbie Reynolds (C) and son, filmmaker Todd Fisher, and daughter, screenwriter Carrie Fisher, arrive at a luncheon hosted by the American Film Institute September 17, 1998. REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Actress Debbie Reynolds is photographed by fans as she arrives at the world premiere of the 40th anniversary restoration of the film 'Cabaret' during the opening night gala of the 2012 TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, California April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

Debbie Reynolds, a leading lady in Hollywood musicals and comedies in the 1950s and 1960s, including "Singin' in the Rain," died on Wednesday at the age of 84, just one day after the death of her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher.

Following are some notable reactions to her death:

TODD FISHER, SON OF DEBBIE REYNOLDS AND BROTHER OF CARRIE FISHER

"She's with Carrie."

JOELY FISHER, HALF SISTER OF CARRIE FISHER (@MsJoelyFisher)

"Some of the magic people have left the tribe...for the moment I am inconsolable..."

ACTOR, DIRECTOR CARL REINER

"How shocked we were to learn that Debbie Reynolds passed away just a day after her daughter Carrie. I loved & worked (with) both of these icons."

ACTOR ALBERT BROOKS

"Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie."

POP STAR AND TV PERSONALITY PAULA ABDUL (@PaulaAbdul)

"Debbie Reynolds was a MAGNIFICENT triple-threat who won the WORLD'S heart in "Singin' in the Rain," a film that forever changed my life."

COMEDIAN SARAH SILVERMAN (@SarahKSilverman)

"This year the world has turned upside down & the seas r extinguishing all the brightest lights."

ACTOR BETTE MIDLER

"Debbie Reynolds has just died. This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft, she follows Carrie, dead days ago."

ACTOR DWAYNE JOHNSON (@TheRock)

"So blown away and saddened by this Debbie Reynolds news a day after her daughter Carrie passes away. So much luv & strength to their family."

COMEDIAN Chris Hardwick (@hardwick)

"Oh no we just saw the news about Debbie Reynolds. Absolutely heartbreaking ... there are just no adequate words for how sad it all is ..."

ACTOR AND TALK SHOW PERSONALITY ELLEN DEGENERES

"I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love."

STAR TREK ACTOR GEORGE TAKEI (@GeorgeTakei)

"There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now."

ACTOR ALYSSA MILANO (@Alyssa_Milano)

"Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us."

ACTOR ZOE SALDANA (@zoesaldana)

"Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF."

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Leslie Adler and Nick Macfie)