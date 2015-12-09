Actress Gwyneth Paltrow speaks next to actor Rob Lowe before unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Fred Savage speaks next to actor Rob Lowe before unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Rob Lowe signs autographs after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Rob Lowe touches his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow greets actor Rob Lowe before unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES - American actor Rob Lowe, who rose to prominence in 1980s movies "The Outsiders" and "St. Elmo's Fire," received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

The star in the category of Television was dedicated in front of the Musso & Frank Grill, where Lowe, 51, joked he "drank many a martini in a previous career".

At the ceremony which was also attended by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, the actor recalled how at the age of 13 he wrote a letter to late film and television producer Aaron Spelling, asking for a job.

"He wrote back to me, personally, and he said, 'Hey kid, you can't really come to the studio without your parents' permission, number one, and number two, I think one day you might actually have my job'," Lowe said.

"Well, Mr Spelling, I never did get your job, but today, I'm right next to you on the Hollywood Walk of Fame." he added.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said the star was the 2,567th on the renowned Hollywood Boulevard.