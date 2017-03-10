Bob Dylan accused of borrowing some of Nobel lecture from study guide
LOS ANGELES Bob Dylan has been accused of borrowing heavily for part of the Nobel Literature Prize lecture he finally delivered to the Swedish Academy last week.
NEW YORK Robert James Waller, author of the best-selling romantic novel "The Bridges of Madison County," has died at the age of 77, his literary agency said on Friday.
Waller died at his Texas home early on Friday morning, said Matt Belford of the Aaron M. Priest Literary Agency in New York. The cause of his death was not known.
Waller's 1992 novel about a brief, bitter-sweet love affair between an Iowa housewife and a photographer was turned into a 1995 movie starring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood, and a 2014 Broadway musical.
"The Bridges of Madison County" was translated into 40 languages and sold some 50 million copies.
Waller, an Iowa-born musician and photographer as well as a writer, authored six other novels. He also taught courses in management, mathematics and economics at the University of Northern Iowa for many years.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Andrew Hay)
MELBOURNE Australian comedian Rebel Wilson has won a defamation suit against a global magazine publisher after the Victorian Supreme Court found a series of articles alleging she was a serial liar had damaged her career, local media reported on Thursday.
LONDON A documentary opening in British cinemas this week examines the challenges faced by Holocaust survivors in rebuilding their lives after enduring the horrors of World War Two and the Nazi concentration camps.