Ice Cube gets Hollywood star, thanks all 'who helped me get here'
LOS ANGELES Rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and thanked everyone who helped his career in music and movies.
LONDON British rocker Rod Stewart apologized on Friday after he appeared to mimic a desert execution by Islamic State militants, with critics saying it was disrespectful to victims of the group.
Stewart, 72, appeared in a clip posted on his wife's internet Instagram account in which he draws his finger across the throat of a man kneeling in front of him. It was filmed ahead of a concert he performed in Abu Dhabi.
Critics said the clip was reminiscent of Islamic State propaganda videos featuring the beheading of Western hostages.
Stewart, known for his 1970s hits "Maggie May" and "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy", apologized but said his actions had been misinterpreted and that he had been recreating fictional scenes from TV shows such as "Game of Thrones".
"From re-enacting The Beatles' Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre-show," he said in a statement.
"Understandably this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended."
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Catherine Evans)
LOS ANGELES A 24-year-old YouTube singer with a teen fan base has been charged with using social media to solicit explicit videos from two young female fans.
LOS ANGELES U.S. pop singer Halsey scored her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with "Hopeless Fountain Kingdom," making her the first solo female artist to top the album chart in 2017, according to data on Monday from Nielsen SoundScan.