Facebook's Zuckerberg and wife expecting a second daughter
SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are expecting a second child, a daughter, the billionaire internet mogul said on Thursday.
Former U.S. Representative Margaret "Marge" Roukema of New Jersey, the longest-serving woman in Congress at the time she retired, died on Wednesday at age 85.
Roukema died at Christian Health Care Center in Wycoff, New Jersey, facility spokeswoman Julie Lee said.
The moderate Republican who represented northern New Jersey from 1981 until 2003 was best known as a sponsor of legislation requiring employers to provide 12 weeks of unpaid family leave for employees.
"Congresswoman Marge Roukema was a champion for women and families," New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno said in a statement.
Lee declined to confirm media reports that Roukema had Alzheimer's disease.
JERUSALEM Hollywood actor Richard Gere delighted fans after walking the red carpet in Jerusalem for the Israeli premiere of his new film "Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall Of A New York Fixer".
American actress Scarlett Johansson filed for divorce from French journalist Romain Dauriac in New York this week and asked for full custody of the couple's daughter, as her estranged husband asked her to return to the negotiating table.