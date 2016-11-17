Madonna says Malawi visit for charity but not adoption
LILONGWE U.S. pop star Madonna denied on Wednesday that she was in Malawi to adopt two more children, saying her visit was strictly for her charity work in the African nation.
PARIS Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat and her partner were assaulted in Paris last week, AFP and other media reported on Thursday, just over a month after U.S reality TV star Kim Kardashian was attacked and robbed in the French capital.
The assault on Sherawat took place on Nov. 11, AFP said.
"Sherawat was punched in the face and sprayed with tear gas by masked attackers who tried to steal her handbag," the French news agency said, citing a police source.
The attackers fled without taking anything, a source close to the investigation told AFP.
Nobody was immediately available to comment at the Paris prosecutor's office. A police spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Louise Ireland)
LILONGWE U.S. pop star Madonna denied on Wednesday that she was in Malawi to adopt two more children, saying her visit was strictly for her charity work in the African nation.
NEW YORK George Orwell's "1984" novel about a dystopian future under an authoritarian regime is back as a bestseller and being reprinted decades after it was written as readers grapple with Donald Trump administration's defense of "alternative facts."
Discovery Communications Inc's UK unit said on Wednesday negotiations with Sky Plc for a new carriage deal reached an impasse over a price dispute, threatening a blackout of Discovery channels from Sky's platform.