NEW YORK Actor Shia LaBeouf made a brief appearance in a New York court on Tuesday to show he was in compliance with a treatment program after he pleaded guilty in September to a disorderly conduct violation for disturbing a performance of "Cabaret" on Broadway.

Wearing a dark suit and white shirt, the short-haired, clean-shaven 28-year-old, who appeared in the "Transformer" films and with Brad Pitt in the World War Two drama "Fury," nodded when the judge asked if he was receiving treatment.

LaBeouf's lawyer, G. Robert Gage, produced a letter from the facility where the actor is being treated. If LaBeouf meets all the conditions of the plea, he can withdraw it after six months and the case will be cleared.

His next court appearance was set for March 20.

"Shia has done a terrific job in complying with the program and we appreciate the court's recognition of that," Gage told reporters outside the Manhattan courthouse.

The California-born actor made no comment as he was surrounded by camera crews and photographers when he left the court and then whisked away in a waiting car.

LaBeouf was arrested in June after he disturbed a performance and used obscene language during the musical "Cabaret" at Studio 54 in New York.

He was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, one count of trespass, one count of criminal trespass and harassment in the second degree during his arraignment. All the charges are misdemeanors or violations.

Following his arrest in June, LaBeouf's publicist said the actor was receiving outpatient care for addiction and that he realized his strange behavior was a symptom of a bigger problem.

The "Cabaret" incident was the latest in a series of events in which the actor behaved oddly in public. Earlier this year he walked out of a news conference during the 64th Berlin International Film Festival and during a red carpet premiere he wore a brown paper bag on his head that read "I Am Not Famous Anymore."

He also greeted visitors to an art installation that he had organized in Los Angeles wearing a brown paper bag. LaBeouf apologized to a graphic artist whose work he was accused of plagiarizing his short film "Howard Cantour.com."

