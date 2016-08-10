NEW YORK Dozens of people, many of them underage, were arrested at a concert by rappers Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa in Long Island, New York because of alcohol misuse and nine were hospitalized with alcohol related issues, authorities said on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers confiscated alcohol and arrested 75 attendees at Tuesday's show at the Nikon Theater at Jones Beach near Wantagh, a small community in Hempstead. Ambulance crews treated some of those sickened at the scene.

"Law enforcement has a zero tolerance policy for underage drinking in New York State and our state parks," Randy Simons, a spokesman for New York State Parks, said in a statement.

"People who jeopardize public safety with underage drinking, driving while intoxicated and illegal drug use or possession will not be tolerated," Simons said.

Authorities did not give any more details on the individuals detained or hospitalized. Local media said the arrests were for charges including underage drinking and driving while intoxicated, and that several fake identity cards were seized.

Video from the local ABC television affiliate showed state troopers dumping out bottles and cans of confiscated drinks.

Cordozar "Snoop Dogg" Broadus and Cameron "Wiz Khalifa" Thomaz, two rappers known for popular songs laced with marijuana references, were performing in front of nearly 10,000 fans as part of the "The High Road" U.S. summer tour.

Representatives of the two rappers did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The arrests in Wantagh came days after a front-row railing collapsed during their performance in Camden, New Jersey, on Friday, injuring at least 40 people and ending the show early.

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Sandra Maler)