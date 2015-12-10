Music on the metro - Moscow commuters enjoy live performances
MOSCOW Moscow commuters are getting a taste of live music on their metro journeys as performers turn stations into their stages under an entertainment project in the Russian capital.
LOS ANGELES - Barbra Streisand was honored at the Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment breakfast on Wednesday where the veteran singer, actress and director added the Sherry Landing Leadership Award to her list of accolades.
In her speech, Streisand emphasized the importance of women joining forces and working together and publicly endorsed U.S. democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
The winner of two Oscars, Streisand's notable film works include 1968's "Funny Girl" and 2004's "Meet The Fockers."
Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.