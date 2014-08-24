Suge Knight, a controversial figure in the world of music is shown athis desk August 8, 2001 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/FILES

Hip-hop music mogul Suge Knight was among three people shot and injured early on Sunday morning at a nightclub in West Hollywood, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

"We can confirm that the person known as Suge Knight has been identified as one of several victims in a shooting in West Hollywood," a spokesman for the department told Reuters.

Knight, 49, and another man, aged 32, and a woman, 19, were wounded, transported to local hospitals and expected to recover, the department said in a statement.

TMZ entertainment news website reported that Knight was leaving a pre-MTV Video Music Awards party at the 1OAK club on Sunset Strip and that he was in intensive care after undergoing surgery at Cedars-Sinai Hospital. TMZ said he had multiple bullet wounds.

An MTV spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cedars-Sinai would not confirm or deny that Knight was a patient, citing privacy laws.

Knight, whose real name is Marion, co-founded Death Row Records, a label that produced major rap hits in the early 1990s from artists such as Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Knight's hip-hop empire declined in the mid-1990s after he went to prison for a parole violation, Shakur was murdered and Dr. Dre left the Death Row label.

