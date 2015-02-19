Private funeral held for singer George Michael in London
LONDON Best-selling British superstar singer George Michael was buried in London on Wednesday in a private funeral some three months after his death on Christmas Day, his publicist said.
LOS ANGELES Rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight was taken by ambulance to a California hospital on Thursday before his scheduled court appearance in Los Angeles in a camera theft case, a court official said.
Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner Mark Zuckman said in court that Knight "suffered some medical condition and was taken via ambulance to an undisclosed hospital." Knight was picked up from the courthouse, Zuckman said, but he did not make an appearance in court.
(This version of the story corrects to change court official's title in headline and first two paras)
(Reporting by Michael Fleeman, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
LONDON Best-selling British superstar singer George Michael was buried in London on Wednesday in a private funeral some three months after his death on Christmas Day, his publicist said.
Mother-daughter-mother actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died in December just a day apart, were remembered by fans and friends on Saturday at a public memorial service in the Hollywood Hills, where they were laid to rest side-by-side in January.