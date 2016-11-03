HONG KONGFrom childhood illustrations to items from movies he has directed, American filmmaker Tim Burton is bringing a touring exhibition of his works to Hong Kong through which he hopes to inspire others in their creative pursuits.

"The World of Tim Burton", which has also visited other cities, features an array of sketches, notes and other items divided in sections looking at the "Beetlejuice", "Edward Scissorhands" and "Big Fish" director's projects and characters.

"The thing that I liked about the exhibition is just to show...don't put yourself in a category...I tried different things," Burton told a news conference in Hong Kong on Thursday.

"I did a little of stop motion movies, I did drawings, I do photographs and sometimes they become characters in a film and sometimes they don't...I think the key thing is just to create."

The exhibit opens on Saturday and runs until January 23.

(Reporting By Reuters Television )