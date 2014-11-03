'I Am Not Madame Bovary' wins best film at Asian Film Awards
HONG KONG, Chinese film "I Am Not Madame Bovary" took home three awards at the 11th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong on Tuesday, winning best film, best cinematographer and best actress.
NEW YORK Actor Tom Hanks will publish a book of stories linked to his collection of typewriters, publisher Alfred A. Knopf said on Monday.
The book, which will include photographs, is still untitled and no publication date has been set.
"I've been collecting typewriters for no particular reason since 1978 - both manual and portable machines dating from the 30s to the 90s," the 58-year-old Oscar winner said in a statement.
"The stories are not about the typewriters themselves, but rather, the stories are something that might have been written on one of them."
Hanks, who recently published his first work of fiction in the New Yorker magazine titled "Alan Bean Plus Four," won best actor Academy Awards in 1994 for "Philadelphia" and the following year for "Forrest Gump."
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Andre Grenon)
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - This is what makes Disney such a powerhouse.
AUSTIN, Texas The new documentary "Trophy" opens in a sprawling corner of South Africa run by John Hume, who is praised by some as protecting the continent's rhinos from extinction and vilified by others for trying to turn the animals into cash spinners.