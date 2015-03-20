The children of the comedian James McNair, who was killed in a highway crash that injured fellow comic Tracy Morgan, have reached a settlement with Wal-Mart, the company confirmed on Friday.

The out-out-court settlement for the June 7 crash last year was initially announced in January. Media reports on Friday cited documents filed in New York's Westchester County that revealed the children were awarded a total of $10 million.

"We are glad to have reached an agreement but we can't discuss the terms and conditions of the settlement," a spokesman for the company told Reuters.

"We deeply regret the loss of Mr. McNair as a result of the accident," he added

McNair, 62, died after the limousine bus he was traveling in on the New Jersey Turnpike was rear-ended by a Wal-Mart truck when he was returning with Morgan and others from a comedy performance in Delaware.

Daryl Zaslow, the lawyer for McNair's family, said Wal-Mart did not admit liability in the settlement.

The family of McNair were not immediately available to comment.

