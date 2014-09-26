Facebook's Zuckerberg and wife expecting a second daughter
SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are expecting a second child, a daughter, the billionaire internet mogul said on Thursday.
VATICAN CITY Former Pope Benedict will take part in a gathering of elderly people at the Vatican on Sunday, only his third appearance at a public event since he resigned in February 2013, the Vatican said on Friday.
The former pontiff, 87, will attend the first part of an event presided over by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square that will underscore the importance of grandparents and the elderly in society, a spokesman said. Benedict will leave before Francis celebrates an open-air Mass for the crowd.
Benedict, the first pope to resign in six centuries, has been living out his retirement in near isolation in a former convent in the Vatican gardens. He is assisted by aides and receives few visitors.
Francis, who invited Benedict to attend the event, has said he consults with the former pope and that his presence in the Vatican is like having a grandfather in a family.
Benedict, who now has the title Emeritus Pope, took part in the canonizations of the late popes John Paul II and John XXII last April and attended a ceremony to make new cardinals in February.
JERUSALEM Hollywood actor Richard Gere delighted fans after walking the red carpet in Jerusalem for the Israeli premiere of his new film "Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall Of A New York Fixer".
American actress Scarlett Johansson filed for divorce from French journalist Romain Dauriac in New York this week and asked for full custody of the couple's daughter, as her estranged husband asked her to return to the negotiating table.