Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale was released on Saturday from a Minnesota hospital where he was treated for cold and flu symptoms, a spokeswoman for the facility said.

Mondale, who is 87, was doing well after his stay at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, said hospital spokeswoman Kelley Luckstein.

She could not say when Mondale checked into the facility.

Former President Jimmy Carter on Friday announced at the Nobel Peace Prize Forum in Minneapolis that Mondale had told him by phone he was at the Mayo Clinic, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune newspaper reported.

Mondale served under Carter during his 1977-1981 administration and in the 1984 election he ran unsuccessfully for the White House against then President Ronald Reagan.

