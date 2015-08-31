Best-selling self-help author and motivational speaker Wayne Dyer has died, his family said in a post on his official Facebook account on Sunday. He was 75.

"Wayne has left his body, passing away through the night. He always said he couldn't wait for this next adventure to begin and had no fear of dying," his family said in the post. "Our hearts are broken."

It was not immediately clear what caused the death of Dyer, who wrote more than 40 books and 20 New York Times bestsellers on topics like psychological self-improvement and spirituality, according to his official website.

Dyer's first book, Your Erroneous Zones, was published in 1976 and became an international bestseller, sparking his career as a writer and inspirational speaker.

His focus on self-help shifted later toward issues of spirituality, quoted on his website as once saying: "My purpose is to help people look at themselves and begin to shift their concepts. Remember, we are not our country, our race, or religion. We are eternal spirits."

As news of his death spread, many took to social media to share their favorite quotes of Dyer's and post tributes.

"The world has lost an incredible man. Wayne Dyer officiated our wedding & was an inspiration to so many. Sending love," tweeted comedienne Ellen DeGeneres, along with a photo of the ceremony.

Fellow motivational speaker and financial instructor Tony Robbins tweeted: "Wayne Dyer has passed away today. 4 those of us who loved him it's sad, but he knew death was a transition. We send love 4his next adventure."

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Robert Birsel)