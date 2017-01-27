Ice Cube gets Hollywood star, thanks all 'who helped me get here'
LOS ANGELES Rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and thanked everyone who helped his career in music and movies.
LOS ANGELES Country music veteran Willie Nelson was forced to cancel two upcoming shows in Las Vegas on Thursday because of a "bad, bad cold."
Nelson, 83, canceled two performances of "Willie Nelson & Family: Vegas on my Mind," scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Las Vegas' The Venetian hotel, due to illness, his official Facebook page said.
A publicist for the singer told Reuters that he was suffering from a "bad, bad cold," and that the upcoming performances in Las Vegas on Feb. 1, 3 and 4 were still scheduled and Nelson was expected to attend.
Texas native Nelson is one of the most notable country music artists, with a six-decade career capped by numerous accolades including 11 Grammy Awards and the Kennedy Center Honors.
LOS ANGELES A 24-year-old YouTube singer with a teen fan base has been charged with using social media to solicit explicit videos from two young female fans.
LOS ANGELES U.S. pop singer Halsey scored her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with "Hopeless Fountain Kingdom," making her the first solo female artist to top the album chart in 2017, according to data on Monday from Nielsen SoundScan.