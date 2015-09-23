Former New York Yankees Yogi Berra watches the team on the field during MLB Spring Training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Scott Audette

"I really didn't say everything I said," said Yogi Berra, the former New York Yankees baseball star who died on Tuesday at age 90. Known for sometimes sage malapropisms, Berra qualified as one of history's most frequently quoted sports figures.

Here is a selection of more "Yogi-isms" attributed to Berra, who may or may not have actually uttered the exact words.

* "A nickel ain't worth a dime anymore."

* "Nobody goes there anymore. It's too crowded."

* "It ain't over 'til it's over."

* "When you come to a fork in the road, take it."

* "Ninety percent of this game is half mental."

* "You can observe a lot by watching."

* "It's deja vu all over again."

* "Always go to other people's funerals. Otherwise, they won't go to yours."

* "The future ain't what it used to be."

* "If people don't want to come out to the park, nobody's going to stop them."

* "He's learning me all his experience."

* "We made too many wrong mistakes."

* "Make a game plan and stick to it. Unless it's not working."

(Compiled by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey and Alden Bentley)