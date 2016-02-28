Artist Yoko Ono (R) and Mexico City's mayor Miguel Angel Mancera gesture after she was honored as 'Illustrious Visitor' at Mexico City's town hall in this Mexico City, February 3, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/Files

File photo of artist Yoko Ono, widow of John Lennon, as she attends the unveiling of a tapestry honoring Lennon at Ellis Island in New York July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

File photo of artist Yoko Ono as she listens through an earpiece before she was honored as 'Illustrious Visitor' by Mexico City's mayor Miguel Angel Mancera at Mexico City's town hall in Mexico City, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Artist Yoko Ono stands in the exhibit 'Half-A-Room' at the Museum of Modern Art exhibition dedicated exclusively to her work, titled 'Yoko Ono: One Woman Show, 1960-1971' in New York in this May 12, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Yoko Ono, the artist and widow of the late Beatle John Lennon, has been released from a New York City hospital after seeking treatment for the flu, her spokesman said on Saturday.

"She is home recovering from the flu," spokesman Elliot Mintz said in an email.

Ono checked into the hospital on Friday after complaining of severe flu-like symptoms, Mintz said at the time.

Some U.S. media reports on Friday suggested Ono, 83, had suffered a possible stroke or heart attack, but Mintz had denied that.

"Thanks again for everyone's concern," her son, singer-songwriter Sean Ono Lennon, said in a post on Twitter on Saturday afternoon. "She's home and running about as usual. Just the flu in the end. I may go get a flu shot now..."

Ono's artistic career has spanned more than five decades. Last year, the Museum of Modern Art in New York marked her achievements with an exhibition of her early works, showing how her ideas influenced the development of art in the city in the 1960s.

She and John Lennon were married in 1969, and their son, Sean, was born in 1975. Lennon was shot to death on Dec. 8, 1980, in front of the iconic Dakota apartment building in New York where he lived with Ono.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr)