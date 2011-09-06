Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack PBY.N, an automotive aftermarket service and retail chain, posted a 31 percent jump in second-quarter profit helped by its recent acquisition of smaller private rival Big 10 Tires and Automotive.

In May, Pep Boys bought Big 10, which operates 85 stores in Florida, Georgia and Alabama and sales from these stores boosted earnings in the latest reported quarter, the company said.

For May-July, net income rose to $13.9 million, or 26 cents a share, from $10.6 million, or 20 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 3.5 percent to $522.6 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 19 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $526.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania based company, which competes with Monro Muffler MNRO.0 and Midas Inc MDS.N, closed at $9.48 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)