WASHINGTON Exelon Corp (EXC.N) said that it would "carefully review" a proposal made Friday by the D.C. Public Service Commission regarding its planned merger with Pepco Holdings Inc POM.N.

The D.C. Public Service Commission voted to revise an offer that Exelon made in order to win approval for its merger with Pepco, after it first rejected the companies' improved offer.

"The commission's order prescribes new provisions that we and the settling parties must carefully review to determine whether they are acceptable," Exelon spokesman Paul Elsberg said in a statement.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)