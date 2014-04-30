A general view of the exterior of the Pepco Holdings Inc corporate headquarters in Washington, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Nuclear power company Exelon Corp (EXC.N) agreed to buy utility company Pepco Holdings Inc POM.N for more than $5.4 billion in cash, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the transaction.

Pepco, with a market capitalization of about $5.71 billion, operates utilities in Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey and serves about 2 million customers.

The deal is expected to be announced as early as Wednesday morning, according to the report. (r.reuters.com/wav88v)

Exelon and Pepco were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Chicago-based Exelon struck a deal three years ago to buy rival Constellation Energy Group for $7.9 billion, in a bid to become the largest generator of competitively priced electricity in the United States. (r.reuters.com/bev88v)

(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)