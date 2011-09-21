PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) said its top food and beverage executives in the Americas will now be part of a group whose aim is to forge better working ties between the two sides of its business.

The formation of a Power of One - Americas Council, announced late on Tuesday, is a formal expression of PepsiCo's ongoing efforts to capitalize on its size and diversity, even as many on Wall Street speculate about the value that could be unlocked through a break-up of the company.

A slew of large companies -- including Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N, Tyco International Ltd TYC.N, Fortune Brands Inc FO.N and Sara Lee Corp SLE.N -- have recently announced plans to break up, and some say PepsiCo could be next.

But PepsiCo, which last year acquired its North American bottling operations in an effort to turn around that sagging market, says it believes in the power of a combined business.

"The combination of our snack and beverage portfolios creates significant value for our shareholders through synergies driven by a common customer base and distribution platform, supplier leverage and shared infrastructure," PepsiCo said in a statement.

"The value of this combined portfolio has been greatest in our international markets, which share many activities, and we are now well positioned to realize further benefits in North America following the successful integration of our bottling business," it added.

The company has said, for example, that it hopes to drive sales of sodas by bundling them with the snack chips it sells, or save time and money by having one person service a particular retailer, instead of one for drinks and one for snacks.

In addition to forming the council, PepsiCo said it was creating a global snacks group to improve its portfolio of snack food brands. It already has similar groups for its beverage business and its "nutrition" business, which includes healthier products like Tropicana orange juice and Quaker oatmeal.

Both new initiatives will be led by John Compton, CEO of PepsiCo Americas Foods, who will also retain responsibility for the company's $22 billion snack and food business in the Americas, PepsiCo said.

The company reaffirmed its earnings outlook for 2011, saying it continues to target high-single-digit earnings per share growth. Analysts, on average, have been expecting full-year earnings of $4.44 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PepsiCo shares were up 99 cents or 1.6 percent, at $61.38 in late morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore and Martinne Geller in Houston; Editing by Matt Driskill and Gerald E. McCormick)